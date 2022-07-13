Malaysia reports 2,417 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR -Malaysia reported 2,417 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,598,391, according to the health ministry. There are four new imported cases, with 2,413 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed. Five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,816. The ministry reported 2,536 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,526,817. There are 35,758 active cases, with 48 being held in intensive care and 25 of those in need of assisted breathing.