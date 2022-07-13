Massive cutting of forests

With scientific evidence pointing to the fact that wood-burning contributes heavily to global warming, I would like to draw the attention of decision-makers to the massive scale of forest cutting in Soon Valley, Khushab. Home to 150,000 people living in 32 villages, the valley has been deprived of natural gas supply that compels the habitants to cut down forests to fulfil heating needs at home. Besides emitting harmful gases into the atmosphere, cutting trees and plants has severely damaged the valley’s natural landscape.

With that being said, the residents have no other alternative in the wake of the unavailability of natural gas except to use wood, as expensive LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders cost them a significant chunk of their monthly household budget. The residents further fear that once forests vanish due to an ever-increasing trend of cutting down trees, they will have no other option except to buy LPG cylinders at exorbitant rates. Thus, it is imperative that the authorities concerned, taking cognizance of the gravity of the situation described above, find a solution to the issue so that the natural beauty of one of the attractive tourist spots can be preserved by clamping down on the ruthless cutting of the forests.

ASAD AZIZ,

Khushab.