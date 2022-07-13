APP

More than 500 civilians injured in collision with sacrificial animals

PESHAWAR – More than 500 civilians were injured in collision with sacrificial animals, two major hospitals in Peshawar issued a three-day report here on Tuesday.

According to details, 310 people were injured in the Bull collision and were brought to Lady Reading Hospital, 201 injured were treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital, Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

The report said that during three Eid days, 780 clumsy butchers also reached the hospital with hand injuries, hospital spokesmen Muhammad Asim and Sajjad Ahmad told media men. They said that in Peshawar, 723 people were hospitalised due to overeating apart from other injuries related to sacrificial animal collisions.

