Murtaza Wahab in self-isolation after covid-19 symptoms

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday isolated himself after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Taking to Twitter, Wahab announced: “I have developed certain symptoms of Covid since yesterday. Have decided to isolate myself & get tested.”

A day prior, Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani had also tested positive for COVID for the second time.

It may be recalled that Murtaza Wahab visited different parts of the port city and was on ground after torrential rains caused widespread flooding and damage in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi on Monday, even inundating the business district South.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has soared to 5.46 percent, the highest single day ratio recorded in the country after a gap of five months, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed Tuesday. According to details shared by the health department, 4674 Covid tests were conducted across the country in past 24 hours, out of which 255 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 5.46 percent, according to the report.