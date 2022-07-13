Our Staff Reporter

MWMC maintains city’ beauty by removing over 15,000 tons of animals’ offal

MULTAN – Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) successfully completed the Eid ul Azha clean-up operation by removing more than 15,000 tonnes of offals during the three days of Eid ul Azha.  About 2741 workers and 487 vehicles  participated in the cleanliness operation while 804 complaints, received in complaints center were resolved during Eid days. According to official sources, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the company workers on the successful Eid cleanliness operation.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and CEO Amir Hassan participated in the workers’ march held at Ghanta Ghar in connection with successful cleanliness operation and announced Eid bonus for all the workers equal to one month’s salary.  Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Amir Khattak paid tributes to Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo and CEO Ameer Hassan for their excellent performance.  He also congratulated the workers on the successful Eid cleaning operation. The Commissioner also gave good news to the residents of urban rural union councils, adjoining the city and said that Qasim Bela, Muzaffarabad, Dera Mohammadi and other areas will soon be  included in the limits of Multan Waste Management Company.  He said that access to basic amenities was the right of every citizen. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that the company workers performed  very hard and diligently. He hinted  that citizens’ satisfaction about cleanliness was the best way to evaluate the company’s performance .He lauded the efforts of CEO MWMC Ameer Hassan.

CEO  Multan Waste Management Ameer Hassan  said, company workers are our real heroes and the successful operation is due to the constant efforts of the  workers.

The CEO said that 15 field offices and 16 temporary storage points were set up in the city while two landfill sites have been set up for disposal of the offal. Complete disinfection arrangements have also  been made for land fill site and temporary storage points.

 

