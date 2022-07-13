National Livestock Policy to boost Halal meat export: Jawad

LAHORE – Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Vice President Ahmad Jawad said on Tuesday that National Livestock Policy being prepared by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research would help support and boost Halal meat export from Pakistan. Talking to the media, he said that first-ever livestock policy would also increase export of milk, butter and other related products, adding that annual export of these products was over Rs53 billion. Since Pakistan has great potential of increasing export of livestock in next ten years, the livestock policy would ensure food security, poverty alleviation, increase in incomes of people belong to this sector etc. He said this Eid-ul-Azha, animal trade in Punjab recorded at around Rs59.17 billion. Sixty percent of people were associated with agriculture that contributes 11.6 percent in economic development. The Livestock Department would have to flourish in consonance with agriculture sector so that National Livestock Policy could help increase the revenue generation, he argued. In October 2021, new mandates were approved for Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) to promote Halal products locally and internationally as a move to enter the global Halal market, he added. Established by the Ministry of Science & Technology, the mandate of the authority was to promote trade and commerce in ‘Halal’ food items, stamping Halal status of edible and certain non-edible products, he observed. Pakistan Halal logo on the products would be the sign of verification that the product was in accordance with Halal standards and regulations, he added.