Navy assists public dewatering activities in Creeks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy in its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities in rain affected areas of creeks conducted relief operations and helped locals draw standing water from houses in different areas.
Pakistan Navy was present in the area at the request of the civil administration and was constantly monitoring the situation under Operation Madad (assistance), said the Pakistan Navy spokesman in a news release received here.
All field units of Pakistan Navy were issued orders to provide all possible assistance to the people in case of any emergency, he said.
Earlier, the Pakistan Navy Directorate General of Public Relations on its official Twitter handle shared that the Pakistan Navy Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations in collaboration to provincial disaster management authority of Sindh continued in various areas of Karachi.
The rescue operations aimed to support marooned populace during torrential rains, it said. Pakistan Navy troops were reaching out to deep localities and stood with nation midst challenges of severe urban flooding.

