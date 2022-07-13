Pakistan thwarts India’s bid for permanent seat in UNSC

In yet another success on the diplomatic front, Pakistan on Wednesday once again thwarted India’s bid for permanent seat in United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Pakistan s position on permanent membership in the United Nations was recognized, while, the Arab League and the African Union also supported Pakistan s position.

Two-thirds majority is required for permanent membership in the Security Council.

India does not have the support of half the members to become a permanent member of the UNSC.

New Delhi has always violated UN resolutions and is also involved in serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.