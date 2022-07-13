Pakistan vows to stand by Bosnians

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday vowed to stand by the Bosnian people as the world sadly remembered the Srebrenica Genocide around three decades ago.

“Srebrenica Genocide marks one of the most horrific events in the annals of human history where over 8000 innocent and unarmed Bosniak men and young boys were brutally massacred,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added: “Our thoughts and prayers go out for those thousands of innocent Bosnian Muslims who lost their lives as a result of this genocide.” The foreign ministry said, marking the 27th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide, “we stand in solidarity with the Bosnian people, and renew our collective pledge to never let such horrific crimes against humanity ever take place again – from the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to Palestine and elsewhere.

Earlier, on the 27th anniversary of the atrocity that killed 8,000 Muslim men and boys, the Netherlands apologized to the relatives of victims and survivors for Dutch peacekeepers’ failure to prevent the slaughter.

The Netherlands offered its ‘deepest apologies’ for the role played by Dutch peacekeepers in the Srebrenica genocide. Roughly 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were brutally murdered by attacking Bosnian Serb forces 27 years ago. For the first time since the 1995 massacre, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren apologised to survivors for the Dutch peacekeepers’ failure to prevent the killings.

“The international community failed to offer adequate protection to the people of Srebrenica. The Dutch government shares responsibility for the situation in which that failure occurred. And for this, we offer our deepest apologies,” Ollongren said during a ceremony in Potocari.

The Srebrenica killings came at the tail end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s. Bosnian Serb forces overran the Dutch UN protection zone at Srebrenica and massacred 8,000 Muslim men and boys. Their bodies were brutally dumped in mass graves.

The peacekeepers, the Dutch government, and the United Nations have faced stinging criticism for their failure to prevent the killings.

The slaughter, judged an act of genocide by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, was the worst single atrocity of the war, in which about 100,000 people died. Dutch courts had already determined that the Netherlands was partly responsible for the fall of Srebrenica and compensation was paid to survivors.

Ollongren told survivors: “The events of 1995 led to deep human suffering that is palpable here to this day. We cannot relieve you of this suffering. But what we can do is to look history straight in the eye.”

Last month, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had apologised for the government’s treatment of hundreds of Dutch soldiers who were sent to defend the enclave of Srebrenica during the 1992-95 Bosnian war. Rutte admitted that the Dutchbat III unit had been given an ‘impossible task’ of keeping the peace in eastern Bosnia without sufficient resources.

Mass funerals of those identified are held each July 11, the takeover date by the forces of Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic, who has been jailed for life for war crimes.

The discovery of skeletal remains from the massacre has become rare in recent years, even though some 1,200 people have still not been found, according to the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia-Herzegovina.