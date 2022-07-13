Pakistani bowlers suffer on day 2 of warm-up game against SLCXI

COLOMBO – Pakistani bowlers had a tough time as Sri Lanka Cricket XI managed to score 278/5 at stump on day 2 of a three-day warm-up game.

The 158-run opening partnership between Sadeera Samarawickrama and Nishan Madushka put Pakistan under pressure after they added just 46 runs to their overnight score to end first innings at 323 all-out. Samarawickrama smashed unbeaten 91 runs off 99 balls laced with 13 boundaries. Nuwanidu Fernando made 78 runs to further strengthen Sri Lanka Cricket XI’s grip on the match. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz bagged two wickets while Salman, Naseem Shah and Yasir Shah bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam smashed eight fours and four sixes in a fighting 113-ball 88 as Pakistan finished the first day of the three-day warm-up against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at 277-7. They could add 46 more runs in their total on the second day of the three-day warm-up.

After Pakistan elected to bat, Babar had to walk in early after the openers were dismissed inside five overs on a moist pitch that had a covering of grass. Under a heavy cloud cover, the right-hander smashed 134 runs with Azhar Ali, who scored 43 off 119. The partnership ended with Azhar’s dismissal off Lasith Embuldeniya, who returned two for 83.

Left-handed batter Fawad Alam and Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan scored 22 and 31, while Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman were unbeaten on 30 and 43.SLC XI’s Lakshitha Manasinghe snared three wickets in his 23 overs and gave 83 runs. On last day, Madushka (39*) and Chamika Karunaratne (14*) will continue for the hosts who trail by 45 runs.

Scores in brief

PAKISTAN 323 (Azhar Ali 43, Babar Azam 88, M Rizwan 31, Saud Shakeel 30, Agha Salman 55; Lakshitha Manasinghe 4/85, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/83, Dilshan Madushanka 2/59) vs SRI LANKA CRICKET XI 278-5 (Sadeera Samarawickrama 91, Nuwanidu Fernando 78, Mohammad Nawaz 2/24)