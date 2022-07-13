Pakistani bowlers suffer on day of warm-up game against SLCXI

COLOMBO – Pakistani bowlers had a tough time as Sri Lanka Cricket XI managed to score 278/5 at stump on day 2 of a three-day warm-up game.

The 158-run opening partner­ship between Sadeera Samara­wickrama and Nishan Madushka put Pakistan under pressure after they added just 46 runs to their overnight score to end first innings at 323 all-out. Samara­wickrama smashed unbeaten 91 runs off 99 balls laced with 13 boundaries. Nuwanidu Fernando made 78 runs to further strength­en Sri Lanka Cricket XI’s grip on the match. For Pakistan, Moham­mad Nawaz bagged two wickets while Salman, Naseem Shah and Yasir Shah bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam smashed eight fours and four sixes in a fight­ing 113-ball 88 as Pakistan fin­ished the first day of the three-day warm-up against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at 277-7. They could add 46 more runs in their total on the second day of the three-day warm-up.

After Pakistan elected to bat, Babar had to walk in early after the openers were dismissed inside five overs on a moist pitch that had a covering of grass. Under a heavy cloud cover, the right-hander smashed 134 runs with Azhar Ali, who scored 43 off 119. The partnership ended with Azhar’s dismissal off Lasith Embuldeniya, who returned two for 83.

Left-handed batter Fawad Alam and Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan scored 22 and 31, while Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman were unbeaten on 30 and 43.SLC XI’s Lakshitha Manasinghe snared three wick­ets in his 23 overs and gave 83 runs. On last day, Madushka (39*) and Chamika Karunaratne (14*) will continue for the hosts who trail by 45 runs.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN 323 (Azhar Ali 43, Babar Azam 88, M Rizwan 31, Saud Shakeel 30, Agha Salman 55; Lakshitha Manasinghe 4/85, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/83, Dilshan Madushanka 2/59) vs SRI LANKA CRICKET XI 278-5 (Sadeera Samarawickrama 91, Nuwanidu Fernando 78, Mohammad Nawaz 2/24)