PDMA issues weather warning to all KP districts

Peshawar – Rains are likely to continue in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this week, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Tuesday.

The official said PDMA has also issued a letter to all district administrations and concerned agencies of the province to remain alert about landslides and floods in sensitive areas of the province due to strong winds and expected torrential rains.

The official said that heavy rains in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Lakki, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan can also cause floods and urban flooding in the canals. Rains are likely to continue till Friday, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration to ensure availability of small and large machinery in case of any untoward situations, due to rains and asks tourists to take special precautions during the trip and be aware of the weather situation. In any case of emergency, PDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) is fully operational. The public should report any untoward incident to 1700, the spokesperson PDMA said.