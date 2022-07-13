Our Staff Reporter

People involved in hoarding, profiteering to be dealt with iron hand: Sanaullah

FAISALABAD – Different delegations called on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan at his office and discussed their problems, here on Tuesday.

The minister assured the delegates of resolving all their outstanding issues and also issued necessary directions to authorities concerned in this regard. The delegation of Anjuman Kashtkaran Faisalabad was comprised of president Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, general secretary Rana Muhammad Khan, Tariq Aslam, Dr Farooq Azam, Dr Shagufta Gill and Rana Abid Ali. The farmers complained about shortage of fertilizer and its sale in black market. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan directed Deputy Commissioner Lt. (retd) Suhail Ashraf to take notice of the situation and ensure fertilizer to farmers on government fixed rates.

Govt to provide fertilizers to farmers on fixed rates

He said that maximum per acre production of different commodities was the top most priority of the government for which farmers were being facilitated. He said that elements involved in hoarding, profiteering and black marketing of fertilizer would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that problems faced by the farmers should be redressed on priority basis, adding that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Later, Rana Sanaullah Khan talking to a delegation of Labour Association Faisalabad said that the government had fixed the minimum wage rate at Rs 25,000 for industrial workers besides issuing them social security cards for free treatment. He also met with workers of NA-106 and listened to their problems. The minister said that construction of roads, provision of basic infrastructure, up-gradation of schools and colleges, medical facilities, clean drinking water, installation of filtration plants in the constituency were among his priorities.

 

