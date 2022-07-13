Our Staff Reporter

People pay homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on 3rd day of Eid

LARKANA – Hundreds of men and women including young male and female belonging to various walks of life from Sindh Province on Tuesday reached Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on the third day of the Eidul-Azha to visit the graves of martyrs of Bhutto Family.

They paid homage to the assassinated chairperson of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and other martyrs of Bhutto family on the eve of the Eid-ul-Azha.

People from Dadu, Hyderabad, Thatta, Karachi, Balouchistan, Ghotki, Sukkur, Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot,Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad(Nawabshah), Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and Jacobabad  reached Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto  some 35 km from here. They visited the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid wreaths and offered fateha. They also laid wreaths at the graves of Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan Army operation against terrorists, 4 terrorists killed, arms and ammunition recovered

National

Karak, Tank devastated by heavy monsoon rains, locals start to relocate

Lahore

Saudi Crown Prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Islamabad

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day reminder of sacrifices rendered for right to self-determination: PM

Lahore

PP-168 by-polls: Police raid PTI candidate office, arrest five persons

Lahore

Five flights cancelled, four delayed at Lahore Airport

Islamabad

One killed as five-storey building collapses in Karachi

National

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon

National

Three die as bus overturns near Dera Ismael Khan

Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

1 of 9,382

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More