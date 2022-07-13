PM exchanges Eid greetings with Kuwait, Iran leaders

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi separately and extended warm greetings to the leadership, governments and people of Kuwait and Iran on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister, while reciprocating the warm Eid greetings, extended best wishes to the govt and people of Pakistan. Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, the Prime Minister expressed resolve to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields of mutual interest, in particular trade and investment. While Talking to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on phone, PM Shehbaz exchanged Eid greetings.

The PM appreciated Tehran and the supreme leader’s “steadfast support” to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.