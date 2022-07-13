News Desk

PM expresses grief over losses caused by rains in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives during the recent torrential rains in Balochistan.

According to a hand out issued by the CM Secretariat on Tuesday, the prime minister telephoned Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to discuss the damages caused by the recent rains and rescue operations carried out in the affected areas of the province.

“The Federal government will leave no stone unturned to assist provincial government in its relief and rescue operations going on in the calamity-stricken areas of Balochistan,” the handout said, quoting the PM.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister on the relief operations, and thanked him for assuring full cooperation to the provincial government.

They expressed their determination to work together to solve the problems faced by Balochistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Three die as bus overturns near Dera Ismael Khan

Karachi

One killed as five-storey building collapses in Karachi     

Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 236 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Headlines

Torrential rains, floods wreak havoc in Sindh, KP

National

PML-N not competing with PTI but its ‘incompetence, inflation’: Maryam Nawaz

National

Country will have no future if current rulers were re-imposed: Imran

National

Gen Bajwa directs Army for rescue, relief work

National

Imran knows nothing except ‘preaching lies, says Sana

National

Govt decides to pass petrol price cut benefit on to masses

1 of 8,571

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More