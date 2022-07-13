PM expresses grief over losses caused by rains in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives during the recent torrential rains in Balochistan.

According to a hand out issued by the CM Secretariat on Tuesday, the prime minister telephoned Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to discuss the damages caused by the recent rains and rescue operations carried out in the affected areas of the province.

“The Federal government will leave no stone unturned to assist provincial government in its relief and rescue operations going on in the calamity-stricken areas of Balochistan,” the handout said, quoting the PM.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister on the relief operations, and thanked him for assuring full cooperation to the provincial government.

They expressed their determination to work together to solve the problems faced by Balochistan.