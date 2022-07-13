Police arrest 15 accused from capital

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police arrested as many as 15 accused involved in various crimes from different localities and recovered looted items and weapons, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. According to him, following orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the police force continued special crackdown against criminal elements besides Eid duties. During this crackdown, a police team of Sabzi Mandi police station by using latest technology and human resources arrested four members of a dacoit gang who were involved in numerous incidents of street crimes. The accused were identified as Wahid Ullah, Abdul Rehaman, Shaker Ali, and Ayub Khan. Police also recovered looted cash, eight snatched mobile phones, five stolen motorbikes and weapons used in these dacoity incidents. During preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous dacoity incidents in different sectors of Islamabad and different areas of Rawalpindi. Cases have been registered in PS Sabzi Mandi and further investigation is underway from them.