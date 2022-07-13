APP

Post-Hajj flight operation set to commence from Friday

ISLAMABAD – The post-Hajj flight operation was set to commence from Friday as the first Airblue flight, PA 741, carrying over 201 Hujjaj would land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport early (Friday) morning.

Similarly, the second Airblue flight PA 871 carrying over 200 Hujjaj would reach Multan at 22:50 same night, spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Umer Butt told APP.

Likewise, the flight operation from Madina would start on July 18. The nearly one month long post Hajj flight operation to bring nearly 82,000 Pakistani Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia would continue without any break till August 13.The returning pilgrims would be welcomed by the officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Civil Aviation and concerned Airlines. Five litre each Aab-e-Zam Zam would be provided to pilgrims at their arrival to the airport. Pakistan has been allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj, with 32,000 people using a government scheme and 48,000 traveling through private operators.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan Army operation against terrorists, 4 terrorists killed, arms and ammunition recovered

National

Karak, Tank devastated by heavy monsoon rains, locals start to relocate

Lahore

Saudi Crown Prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Islamabad

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day reminder of sacrifices rendered for right to self-determination: PM

Lahore

PP-168 by-polls: Police raid PTI candidate office, arrest five persons

Lahore

Five flights cancelled, four delayed at Lahore Airport

Islamabad

One killed as five-storey building collapses in Karachi

National

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon

National

Three die as bus overturns near Dera Ismael Khan

Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

1 of 9,382

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More