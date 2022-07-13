News Desk

PTI Chief leveling false allegations against opponents: Rana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been leveling false accusations against his political opponents and linking them to treason.

In a statement, the minister said the government is working on mega projects such as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to uplift the living standards of people.

He said despite bullying, rigging, and trying every legitimate and illegitimate option, Imran Khan could not prove the corruption of a single rupee against his opponents.

