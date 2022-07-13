Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

Rain wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and lower Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely in Pothohar region, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-six, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy/chances of rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh fourteen and Anantnag seventeen degree centigrade.