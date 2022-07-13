News Desk

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

Rain wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and lower Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely in Pothohar region, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-six, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy/chances of rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh fourteen and Anantnag seventeen degree centigrade.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Three die as bus overturns near Dera Ismael Khan

Karachi

One killed as five-storey building collapses in Karachi     

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 236 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

National

PM expresses grief over losses caused by rains in Balochistan

Islamabad

Five held over torturing minor domestic worker to death

Islamabad

Woman killed, two girls injured in roof collapse incident  

Islamabad

11,000 patients treated at LGH

Islamabad

Kashmiris to mark Martyrs Day today

Islamabad

37.564m saplings to be planted during monsoon in KP

Islamabad

PDMA issues rains, flood alert

1 of 10,130

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More