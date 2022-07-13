Our Staff Reporter

Renowned poet, lyricist Qateel Shifai remembered

ISLAMABAD – Renowned Urdu poet and iconic lyricist of Pakistan’s cinematic world Qateel Shifai was remembered on his 21st death anniversary on Monday and paid glowing tributes for his unforgettable services in entertainment industry.
Qateel Shifai was born on December 24, 1919 in Haripur. His real name was Muhammad Aurangzeb but he adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name, electronic channels reported. His over 20 collections of verse and over 2,500 songs for films have been published. He had been awarded with Pride of Performance Award, Adamjee Award, Naqoosh Award and Abasin Arts Council Award for his contribution in literature. Qateel Shifai died on this day in 2001 in Lahore.

21st death anniversary

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Revenue collection target will depend on performance of economy, notes FBR

Business

National Livestock Policy to boost Halal meat export: Jawad

Business

Stocks fall, euro nears dollar parity as recession fears build

Business

Economic Watch: China’s consumer spending on recovery curve amid policy support

Business

China’s air trips, cargo transport report solid recovery in H1

Business

CRRC’s new industrial base coming on stream in NE China

Business

Sino techs expected to raise Pakistan tomato production

Business

BankIslami becomes Ruby Sponsor of CBMUN 22

Entertainment

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Entertainment

Lea Michele will replace Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’

1 of 2,609

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More