ABDULLAH ZAFARMUHAMMAD SABIH

Rulers indifferent to people’s plight: Mustafa Kamal

Karachi – Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday that rulers were totally indifferent to people’s plight and it was useless to demand anything from the ruling elite and movers and shakers of the state, since they were not going to change themselves.  Making any demand from the rulers is tantamount to mockery of oneself, Kamal said and asked the people to stop pinning their hopes on the rulers. In order to run the current coalition government, The prime minister, army chief, chief justice and all state institutions have given the PPP free hand in Sindh, the state has left the people of Sindh at the mercy of the PPP.  Pakistan is sitting on the branch (Karachi), and everyone is hell bent upon cutting the same. The world has come to realize that the economic development of the country is impossible without development of its cities, but those who run Pakistan are destroying the economic hub – Karachi with their narrow mindedness and prejudice. No new city has been built in 76 years.

 

