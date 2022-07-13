Saudi Crown Prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to visit Pakistan which the latter accepted on Wednesday.

The premier extended the invitation during a telephonic call with Saudi Crown Prince MBS wherein he also conveyed warm greetings to the Arab country’s head on sa.

The prime minister expressed good wishes to the Saudi Crown Prince and the people of Saudi Arabia.

He also felicitated the Saudi crown prince on the successful Hajj operation and thanked Saudi leadership and government for taking care of the Hajj pilgrims, particularly those from Pakistan. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have also agreed to pursue a joint strategy for execution of the decisions taken during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the Kingdom in April this year.

Both leaders also discussed the ongoing bilateral projects and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.

On July 9, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also invited the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Pakistan which the latter accepted with “great pleasure”.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that the invitation was extended by PM Shehbaz during a telephone call with the UAE president.

He had called the UAE leader to convey warm greetings to him on Eid-ul-Azha.

 

