News Desk

Security forces gun down six terrorists in Datta Khel operation, soldier martyred

Security forces on Wednesday gunned down six terrorists during an operation in North Waziristan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, on the reported presence of terrorists.

The troops executed a successful operation and killed 6 terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Islam ud Din (age 34 years, resident of Khyber District), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Earlier today, Pakistan Army troops observed and engaged terrorist movement in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

During an exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

