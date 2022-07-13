South Korea’s PM warns of COVID surge as cases hit two-month high

Daily COVID-19 infections in South Korea have jumped above 40,000 for the first time in two months, with the government warning of a potential five-fold surge in the coming months.

“Daily infections could soar to as many as 200,000 between mid-August and late September,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a government COVID response meeting, citing the view of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and experts.

The figure of 40,266 announced on Wednesday represents an 8% jump over the previous day and is the highest level since 43,908 on May 11.
Levels of 200,000 per day were last seen in April.

Han said people in their 50s and those with underlying diseases will become eligible for a second booster shot.

Until now, only people aged 60 or above were eligible. The take-up rate has been low, however, with just 32% opting to receive a fourth shot.
South Korea in May ditched most of its pandemic-related restrictions, including an outdoor mask mandate, as cases slowed after peaking at more than 600,000 per day in mid-March.

The government has no immediate plans to bring back restrictions but does not rule them out if there is a “critical change” in the COVID situation, Han said.

A seven-day quarantine requirement for those with COVID remains in place, he added.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

UK’s Sunak refuses to attack Johnson in leadership bid

International

Japan mourns as funeral for former PM Abe held in Tokyo

International

Kyiv warns Russia will step up Donbas fight

International

Putin to travel to Tehran for Raisi-Erdogan summit on 19th: Kremlin

International

Malaysia reports 2,417 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

International

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

International

Millions face severe hunger worldwide, Red Cross warns

International

New UK premier to be announced on September 5

International

Prince Harry ‘making last minute additions’ to memoir?

International

Prince Harry will never abandon Meghan Markle

1 of 2,844

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More