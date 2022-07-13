Our Staff Reporter

Swimming, picnicking banned in Balochistan

QUETTA – Under Section 144, the Balochistan government has imposed a ban on swimming and picnicking across the province in view of monsoon rains.

Monsoon rain

Home and tribal affairs department order said that there is a danger level exists that can cause loss of human lives around dams, river and ponds therefore picnics and swimming in rivers, dams and water ponds are banned under section 144.

Quetta Levies Police District Administration has been directed to implement the order, it further added.

 

