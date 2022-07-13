APP

Tanveer bags bronze medal in World Ranking Event, European Cup

ISLAMABAD -Blind archer Tanveer Ahmed clinched a bronze medal in the Para Archery World Ranking Event and European Cup 2022 at Czech Republic. Ahmed, who was in Czech Republic told APP that he clinched the 2nd medal of the year by winning a bronze in Para Archery World ranking event and European Cup 2022. He lost in the semifinal against Geovanni of Italy by giving him tough fight of 7-3 set points. Earlier, Ahmed scored personal best 346 points in the qualification round. Italian Archers Pirano and Giovanni won Gold and Silver medals, respectively in the championship. Ahmed would return home on Tuesday (July 12) at Faisalabad International Airport.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Uncategorized

Low-lying areas of twin cities inundated as PMD forecasts more rains

Business

Revenue collection target will depend on performance of economy, notes FBR

Business

National Livestock Policy to boost Halal meat export: Jawad

Business

Stocks fall, euro nears dollar parity as recession fears build

Business

Economic Watch: China’s consumer spending on recovery curve amid policy support

Business

China’s air trips, cargo transport report solid recovery in H1

Business

CRRC’s new industrial base coming on stream in NE China

Business

Sino techs expected to raise Pakistan tomato production

Business

BankIslami becomes Ruby Sponsor of CBMUN 22

Editorials

Wealth Accumulation Trends

1 of 3,418

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More