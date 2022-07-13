Three die as bus overturns near Dera Ismael Khan

Three people were killed while 11 were injured when a speeding passenger bus, heading from Quetta to Rawalpindi, overturned near Mughal Kot area in Dera Ismael Khan, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 Spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, a woman was included among those killed in the incident.

He further said that the Rescue personnel provided first aid to all the injured before taking them to hospital while the efforts were underway to recover those trapped under the bus alive.

