Staff Reporter

Three killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD – Three people were killed in different incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours. In a road accident, a rashly driven bus hit a rickshaw near Paradise Valley-I, on Sheikhupura  road and as a result of which, Waheed, resident of Chak No 198, Munianwala died on the spot  while Zeeshan sustained injuries. The injured was rushed to hospital. In another incident, Nadeem Jaffar was tortured to death by a family in Chak No 404, in the limits of Sadr police Tandlianwala. Police have shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and started investigation.

