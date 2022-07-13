Staff Reporter

Two more Punjab ministers resign to run election campaign

LAHORE – Two more Punjab ministers, Mohammad Ahmad Khan and Awais Leghari have resigned from their position to run the election campaign of party candidates contesting the bye-elections. Earlier, just before Eid, Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq resigned citing personal reasons. But the party spokesperson said that had resigned to take part in the election campaign.  Party sources said that Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan will run the election campaign in Lodhran, Layya, Bahawalnagar and Multan whereas Awais Leghari will take part in the electioneering in DG Khan and Muzaffargarh.

 

 

 

