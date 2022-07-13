Two persons killed during exchange of fire between two tribes

MUZAFFARGARH – Two persons including a proclaimed offenders died following exchange of fire between two tribes in Rangpur area of district Muzaffargarh. According to police spokesman, a proclaimed offender namely Mujahid Luck alongwith Abdul Hameed and some other accomplice attacked some persons hailing from Ambrana tribe. The proclaim offender was very much annoyed with Ambrana tribe as the tribe’s men had informed police about presence the proclaimed offender. During exchange of fire from both sides, Mujahid Luck and Abdul Hameed died. Similarly, another four persons of Ambrana tribe namely Ali Sher, Sher Alam, Muhammad Amjid and Muhammad Waseem sustained serious injuries.

The deceased Mujahid Luck had allegedly killed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies in hospital.

However, police concerned collected forensic evidences from the crime scene.