UK’s Sunak refuses to attack Johnson in leadership bid

LONDON – Former finance min­ister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday his campaign to be Britain’s next prime minister would avoid any attempt to “demonise” Boris John­son, despite having helped trigger his dra­matic downfall.

Sunak, 42, and an­other minister quit last week in protest at John­son’s scandal-hit ad­ministration, setting off a wave of government resignations that forced him to step down as Conservative leader.

Johnson is staying on in Downing Street as prime minister until an internal party contest finds his successor. The result is due on Sep­tember 5. But the main opposition Labour par­ty said it would try to force a vote of no con­fidence in the govern­ment to try to get him out of office sooner.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said that by their actions last week, the Tories had “con­cluded that the prime minister is unfit for of­fice”. “They can’t now let him cling on for weeks and weeks and weeks until September 5,” he argued. “It would be in­tolerable for the country.”

The no-confidence motion is expected to be voted on by the House of Commons on Wednesday. Sunak, who was appointed chancellor of the ex­chequer in early 2020 just as the Covid pan­demic hit, is seen as one of the frontrunners for the Tory leadership.

But he refused to distance himself from Johnson’s adminis­tration, in which he played a key role sup­porting businesses and workers during the pandemic.

He called Johnson “one of the most re­markable people I’ve met”. “Whatever some commentators may say, he has a good heart,” he told cheering support­ers, after one Johnson ally accused Sunak of being a treacherous “snake”. “But did I dis­agree with him? Fre­quently. Is he flawed? Yes, and so are the rest of us. Was it no lon­ger working? Yes, and that’s why I resigned.

“But let me be clear, I will have no part in a rewriting of history that seeks to demonise Boris, exaggerate his faults or deny his ef­forts.” Johnson’s depar­ture was a spectacular fall from grace for a politician who secured a landslide election win in December 2019.