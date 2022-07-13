Our Staff Reporter

Umbrellas for Motorway police personnel distributed

KHANEWAL – The role of social personalities and organisations is a beacon for the betterment of the society and provision of facilities to the people.

These views were expressed by CPO National Highway and Motorway Police Beat No.18 Malik Saleem Shahid during a function on Tuesday. At the ceremony, Haji Mohammad Naseem, owner of City Electronics Haier Store,Khanewal handed over beautiful umbrellas of Haier to protect the Motorway police personnel from the harsh weather while on duty. Received with thanks by CPO Malik Shahid Saleem, later along with Raja Kamal Hayat Administrative Officer, Inspector Sheikh Muhammad Younis and other employees these umbrella were handed over to the speed checker team and camera operators on the Motorway.  Anjum Bashir Ahmed President Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Khanewal, Qalzam Bashir Ahmed, Khurshid Ahmed Noshahi and officers and employees of Motorway Police were present on the occasion.

 

