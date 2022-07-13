News Desk

US dollar strikes back as Pakistani rupee tumbles

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has depreciated by Rs2.09 in intraday trade against the US dollar on Wednesday in interbank.

The rupee was quoted at around at Rs210 against the local currency compared to Rs207.91 in the previous session close in the interbank.

Meanwhile, in the open market the greenback gained Rs2 and was traded at around Rs210.5.

Amidst the delay in the IMF program, the local unit is still under pressure. Meanwhile, the dollar in the international market also remained firm ahead of U.S. inflation data.

