News Desk

Veteran actor Tanveer Jamal passes away

Veteran Pakistani actor and producer Tanveer Jamal on Wednesday passed away in Tokyo, Japan after a long fight with cancer.

The “Teri Raza” actor moved to Japan for his treatment of cancer in May this year, and he had asked his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

He was first diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but he had recovered from it and made a comeback to TV dramas.

It is recalled that Jamal suddenly fell ill during the shooting of his play “Mere Apne” and he was later replaced by Firdous Jamal.

He has performed key roles in various prominent dramas, including “Godfather” and “Tasweer”, in his 35-year-long career.

More Stories
Entertainment

FIA sends summons letter to Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah

Entertainment

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Entertainment

Renowned poet, lyricist Qateel Shifai remembered

Entertainment

Lea Michele will replace Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’

Entertainment

Twitter stock sinks as Musk mocks lawsuit threat

Entertainment

Miles Teller says he’s down to do another ‘Top Gun’ movie

Entertainment

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Entertainment

Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure as she steps out to shop at Louis Vuitton

Entertainment

Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn deal to buy Twitter

Entertainment

Canada hit by massive mobile and internet outage

1 of 1,176

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More