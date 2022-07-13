Wealth Accumulation Trends

A new World Bank study has revealed that Pakistani households accumulate significant net worth but overwhelmingly in the form of residential buildings. On average, nearly 80 percent of the wealth accumulated by age 60 to 65 consists of residential buildings. The study outlines that as the household net worth increases with age for Pakistanis, the bulk of this increase can be attributed to residential housing, whereas the possession of other forms of wealth and assets goes down.

This trend is also indicative of the fact that real estate is considered a safe investment for households in comparison to the other available options. At the same time, it could also reflect a lack of access to other safe, high-return, and trustworthy long-term saving instruments. Factors such as low financial literacy, numeracy, and familiarity with formal banking institutions also contribute to this trend.

Setting aside the various drivers that are responsible for the accumulation of wealth in the real estate sector, the government urgently needs to address this. These are unproductive assets that do not help the economy grow. For a long time, rent-seeking has been prioritized over more dynamic and growth-focused avenues of wealth creation. This is something that has been stressed by many experts but authorities have been hesitant to act against real estate interests. Reversing this trend is all the more important given the crisis the country is facing and how it needs to introduce measures that will facilitate indigenous and sustainable growth.

Therefore, it is imperative for the government to incentivise the wealthier segments of society to partake in riskier and high-return avenues for wealth creation that are also beneficial to the overall economy. One obvious and long overdue measure is imposing taxes on the real estate sector as there is a lot of untapped revenue there for the government. While instituting such measures, the government must simultaneously also look towards increasing access to alternative saving instruments that are safe and trustworthy. As the study has also pointed out, Pakistan has been much slower than other neighbouring countries in expanding financial inclusion, and the barriers standing in the way must be addressed.