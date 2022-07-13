Our Staff Reporter

Woman killed, two girls injured in roof collapse incident  

Mardan-A woman was killed and her two daughters received injuries when the roof of their house collapsed in Tehsil Takhatbhai while more than 23 houses and 7 shops also collapsed in different areas due to heavy rains and floods in the district, Rescue 1122 and local sources said.
Heavy rains started on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha early in the morning and remained continued till 11am. Due to heavy rain water entered in the houses and shops of low-lying areas in tehsil Mardan, Takhatbhai, Rustam, Katlang and Ghari Kapura tehsil of the district.
According to the local sources, roof of the house of Muhammad Jan collapsed in at Kohat Cungara at Tehsil Takhatbhai. As a result, his 60-year old wife died while his two daughters were injured.
Meanwhile, 17 houses were badly damaged due to heavy rain at tehsil Mardan while 6 houses and a shop were damaged at tehsil Takhatbhai.
Mayar Mardan Hamayatullah Mayar and other officials of the district visited the affected areas.

