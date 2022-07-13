WSSP concludes Eid-ul-Azha sanitation operation

Peshawar – Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) concluded three-day Eid-ul-Azha sanitation operation on Tuesday by disposing of about 12190 tons offal.

The operation was inaugurated by elected representatives of the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in their respective zones on Sunday. With 2763 sanitary workers on duty, the company started the operation on the first day of the Eid at 10am and was continuing till late time.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash inaugurated the operation in the city. Similarly, MNA Arbab Sher Ali inaugurated the operation in Zone C, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Fazl-e-Ilahi in Zone E and Pir Fida in Zone D.

Chief Executive WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir and General Manager (Ops) Riaz Ahmad, General Manager Projects Dr Mehboob Alam, General Manager Monitoring and Reporting (PMER) Zameer-ul-Hassan and zonal managers were also present on the occasion.

Apart from field staff, the company also cancelled duties of the management staff and assigned them zones to monitor the operation and assisting field staff in identifying points for clearance. According to data collected from the five zonal offices, WSSP disposed 5000 tons on the first day, 5300 tons on second while 1890 tons on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

WSSP deployed 2763 sanitary workers to collect waste through 706 vehicles of which 339 are WSSP’s own vehicles while 367 vehicles are hired for the biggest sanitation operation of the year. WSSP disposed off 2150 tons from Zone A, 3450 tons from Zone B, 2730 tons from Zone C, 2000 tons from Zone D and 1860 tons from Zone E till Tuesday.

Of the total fleet, 113 Suzuki dumpers, 63 mini dumpers, 36 bike loaders, 149 small and large tractors, 39 compactors, 63 shovels, 93 trucks, 27 multi-loaders arm-roll, 112 dumpers, 11 excavators were used for offal and waste collection. To divide the staff and vehicles zone-wise, Zone-A deployed 609 staff and 192 vehicles. In Zone B 723 staff and 192 vehicles were deployed.

The company deployed 746 staff and 159 vehicles in Zone C while 362 sanitary workers to collect waste through 93 vehicles of different sizes in Zone D. The newly established Zone E deployed 324 staff and 76 vehicles.

The company carried out an awareness campaign in all union councils and distributed awareness materials as well as biodegradable shopping bags. Teams of community development officers organised corner meetings urging masses to dump waste at designated points.

Ulema, teachers, elders and people from all walks of life were engaged to make the sanitation operation a success while bio-degradable shopping bags were distributed among the masses for packing of offal and placing at the designated points. Elected members of the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Commissioner Peshawar and traders lauded efforts of WSSP.