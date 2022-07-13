Staff Reporter

Youth shot dead in Burewala

BUREWALA – A young man was shot dead near Vegetable Market, following a minor dispute in limits of Model Town Police Station. According to police and hospital sources, two youngsters namely Abu Bakar and Ali Raza had a dispute with another youngster namely Farhan, resident of Iqbal Nagar.     Resultantly, Abu Bakar allegedly shot at Farhan. Farhan died of bullet injury. The alleged outlaws managed to escape. Police managed to arrest the alleged outlaw and started investigation into the incident after registration of case.

 

