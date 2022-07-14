101 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE – About 101 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours across the province with no casualty.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 509,729 while the total deaths were recorded as 13,580 altogether. The P&SHD confirmed that 92 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 05 in Rawalpindi, 01 in Sialkot, 01 in Faisalabad, 01 in Pakpattan and 01 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Attock district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab Health department conducted 11,534,016 tests for COVID-19 so far while 494,307 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The Punjab Health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against coronavirus. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Health Care department urged the citizens.