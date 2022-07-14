News Desk

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

The National Accountability Bureau s (NAB) acting Chairman Zahir Shah on Wednesday approved the transfer of bureau s 12 additional directors and one deputy director to different cities in a major reshuffle.

According to a statement issued by NAB, the Names of the officers on the list include additional director, Islamabad, Mufti Abdul Haq was transferred to Lahore; additional director, Lahore Aftab Ahmed was directed to join NAB, Karachi; additional director, Lahore Muhammad Asghar was transferred to Sukkur.

Nadeem Ahmed Shahid was transferred to Islamabad from Lahore; Khawar Ilyas from Lahore to Balochistan; Shahzada Imtiaz Ahmed was transferred from Karachi to Islamabad; Haroon Rasheed from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Zahir Shah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Multan; Muhammad Faisal Qureshi from Balochistan to Rawalpindi; Ms Hina Saeed from Balochistan to Islamabad; Omar Khan from Multan to Rawalpindi; Muhamad Tariq Khan from Sukkur to Lahore and deputy director Muhamad Saleem Ahmed Khan was transferred from NAB Rawalpindi to Balochistan.

