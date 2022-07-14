Our Staff Reporter

970 personnel, 236 vehicles dispose of animal waste in Attock

ATTOCK – District and tehsil administration disposed of 4,523.26 tons sacrificial animals waste weighting for which 970 sanitary workers were deputed and 236 vehicles were used, a press release issued by district government said. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain supervised the whole process during the Eid days. To ensure timely disposal of the animals waste, 311 points were set up. The waste was shifted to dumping points in 7,488 bio-degradable plastic bags. Assistant Commissioners and chief officers played active role in this cleanliness campaign.

