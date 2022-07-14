Abdullah scores fifty as PAK-SLCXI warm-up game ends in a draw

COLOMBO – Opener Abdullah Shafique scored 63 off 111 balls on the last day of the three-day warm-up match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Colts Cricket Club Ground here in Colombo. Pakistan, in their second innings, were 178 for two on stumps as the match ended in a draw.

Abdullah, who has a century and four half-centuries to his name in Test cricket, was retired out after smashing five fours and two sixes in his 111-ball 63 runs. His opening partner left-hand batter Imam-ul-Haq added 61 runs for the first wicket before Imam was dismissed for 30 runs. He played 45 balls and struck five boundaries.

Fawad Alam couldn’t cross the double figures, thus losing his wickets cheaply for just 6 runs. Former Pakistan captain and reliable Test batter Azhar Ali also batted strongly and punished Sri Lankan bowlers well before retiring out scoring 40 runs off 75 balls that included three fours.

After Azhar Ali, former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz were on the crease when the stumps of the third and final day of the warm-up game were announced. Sarfaraz Ahmed was unbeaten on 21 runs off 34 balls (one four) and Mohammad Nawaz gathered 16-ball 13 runs with the help of just one boundary.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket XI declared their first innings on 375 for eight at Lunch. MinodBhanuka scored 32, Sahan Arachchige made 28 and Chamika Karunaratne scored 27 on the third day of the game. Only Mohammad Nawaz succeeded in capturing two wickets while Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah and Yasir Shah took one wicket each.

Pakistan will depart for Galle today (Thursday) for the first of the two Test matches against Sri Lanka. The first match will be played from July 16-20. The tourists will then return to Colombo to play hosts at R. Premadasa International Stadium in the second Test, which begins on July 24. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Scores in brief

PAKISTAN 323 all out, 100 overs (Babar Azam 88, Salman Ali Agha 55, Azhar Ali 43, Mohammad Rizwan 31, Saud Shakeel 30; Lakshitha Manasinghe 4-85, Dilshan Madushanka 2-59, Lasith Embuldeniya 2-83) and 178-2, 50 overs (Abdullah Shafique 63 retired, Azhar Ali 40 retired, Imam-ul-Haq 30) vs SRI LANKA CRICKET XI 375-8d, 99 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama 91, Nuwanidu Fernando 78, Nishan Madushka 57; Mohammad Nawaz 2-24).