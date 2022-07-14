Actor Tanveer Jamal breathes his last in Japan

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and producer Tanveer Jamal passed away in Japan on Wednesday after fighting a long battle with cancer at age 62. Jamal was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016 but recovered from it and made a comeback to television dramas. However, he was diagnosed with the disease for the second time last year while he was shooting for drama serial Mere Apne.

He later moved to Japan for the treatment of the deadly disease in May 2022 and even asked his fans to pray for his recovery. Jamal was famed for his acting prowess and has a 35-year-long acting career to his name. He has even received accolade for his amazing performance from PTV. The late star rose to prominence when he directed and produced drama serial Godfather for a private production. Jamal has left behind a Japanese wife and three kids.

Jamal’s services in acting

field to be remembered for long: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of renowned actor, director and producer Tanveer Jamal. The president paid tribute to late Tanveer Jamal and said the actor rendered invaluable services in the field of acting. He said the services of Tanveer Jamal would be remembered for long. Dr Alvi prayed for the departed soul of Tanveer Jamal and for grant of patience to his bereaved family.