Our Staff Reporter

Afghan gang involved in drug supplying in educational institutions arrested

KARACHI – Sohrab Goth police on Wednesday arrested two of Afghani gang involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered drugs worth millions.
According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi, arrested were identified as Ismail Khan and Muhammad Dawood. The police recovered 1.50kg heroin, 0.5kg opium and ice in huge quantity.
The officer told that the accused used their women accomplices to supply drugs in the educational institutions, who managed to escape during the raid.
Case has been registered and further investigations were underway.
Meanwhile, Larkana police claimed to have arrested two members of alleged vehicle lifting gangs in an encounter here on Wednesday. The police said one arrested accused was Gulab, son of Gul Hassan Depar, a resident of Meenhon Khan Depar village of Kambar-Shahdadkot district, from whom a car belonging to one Ali Hassan Kaheri was recovered. Two car theft cases were also registered against him at Waleed police station.
Thesy said another injured accused was identified as Wazir alias Bishoo, son of Sikander Ali Soomro, a resident of Ayoob Colony, Larkana, who was alleged to be a member of bike snatchers and six cases were registered against him at Hyderi police station of the same crimes.
Both the injured criminals were shifted to Chandka Medical College Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police further claimed to have arrested eight accused involved in social evils and recovered from their possession narcotics, snatched bikes, solar plates, cash and other goods.

