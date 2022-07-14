Ahsan Iqbal meets with UN DESA USG, UN DSG

NEW YORK – Minister for Planning, Development and Special initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday met Under Secretary General of UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) Liu Zhenmin on the sidelines of High Level Political Forum 2022 here at the United Nations and discussed matters of mutual interests. Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram also accompanied him, a news release said. The planning minister thanked the UN USG for his support to the Voluntary National Reviews (VNR) presenting countries for the ongoing HLPF session. HLPF is the core United Nations platform for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for SDGs (Social Development Goals) on no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions, and partnerships in depth. Ahsan Iqbal also met UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed.