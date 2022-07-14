APP

Ahsan Iqbal meets with UN DESA USG, UN DSG

NEW YORK – Minister for Planning, Development and Special initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday met Under Secretary General of UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) Liu Zhenmin on the sidelines of High Level Political Forum 2022 here at the United Nations and discussed matters of mutual interests. Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram also accompanied him, a news release said. The planning minister thanked the UN USG for his support to the Voluntary National Reviews (VNR) presenting countries for the ongoing HLPF session. HLPF is the core United Nations platform for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for SDGs (Social Development Goals) on no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions, and partnerships in depth. Ahsan Iqbal also met UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

IMF deal paves way for nation to emerge from economic crisis: PM

Islamabad

Miftah resolves to facilitate businesses for sustainable growth

National

Productivity of energy sector increased due to CPEC power plants: Musadik

Islamabad

IMF agrees to resume Pakistan loan after fuel, tax hikes

Islamabad

Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Islamabad

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

Islamabad

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

Karachi

MQM leader Babar Ghauri left for Dubai

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting on July 15

Islamabad

More rain-wind thundershowers expected in all provinces of country

1 of 9,396

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More