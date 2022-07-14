Aisam’s Ace Academy, BARD to groom future tennis stars

LAHORE -Bilquis & Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam ul Haq Qureshi to sponsor his initiative – Ace Academy, with the aim to enrich future of tennis in Pakistan. The academy will be scouting young, talented sports people, who can be groomed into outstanding athletes, while imparting best-in-class sports knowledge and training. The MoU signing ceremony was graced by the Managing Trustee of BARD Foundation and representative of Ace Academy and others, who appreciated this social-enrichment effort, while expressing their commitment to help the young tennis players elevate their quality of life, with more opportunities to earn fame and fortune. The Ace Academy will offer a 12-month training program for tennis enthusiasts aged 18 years or younger selected from Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar. The program will be conducted by top coaches of national-repute, to provide customized training, fitness and nutrition plans, to nurture local talents. Each trainee’s progress is monitored and evaluated regularly, to adjust the methodology, till the 2 best athletes are selected, for their capability to compete well in international tournaments. The selection-process for this program will comprise of trials in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi that will continue for the initial 40 days, while athletes will be selected in two age-groups U-14 & U-18 (2 boys and 2 girls from each age group will form a group of 4).