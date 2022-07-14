Allama Iqbal’s life

This is the life story of a visionary who dreamed of a separated Islamic country, Pakistan for the people of the subcontinent which was ruled by the British. Mainly, in this article, I am going to write some important things about the life of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. You, the readers, should know that a visionary is not much different from us, the only difference between other people and a visionary is having a vision and a clear goal. A clear goal is what leads to success which most of us lack.

Allama Iqbal was an exemplary writer and poet who was born on 9th, November 1877 in Sialkot. His father’s name was Sheikh Noor Mohammad and he received his early education from Maulvi Mir Hassan. After doing his MA in Philosophy, he taught for some time at Oriental and Government College. Meanwhile, he received his PhD degree from the University of Munich, Germany.

Additionally, he studied the circumstances of Ghazali, Ibn Sina, Ibn Arabi, and Rumi. Iqbal also took part in politics. He dreamed of Pakistan and he has also given a very neat economic notion too.

However, if we talk about his poetry, then we must say that the style and brightness brought by Allama Iqbal in the Urdu language are unprecedented. That is why he is also called the father of Urdu poetry and the national poet of Pakistan.

There is no denying that Allama Muhammad Iqbal informed the nation through his poems and encouraged them to think or to be free. He is a youth poet. Thus, he has addressed people all over the world and recited poems, but his hopes and aspirations were mostly associated with Muslims. He has taken on the responsibility of awakening the sense of self in Muslim youth and invited them to look into their past. Iqbal inspires hearts and tortures the soul with the love of Islam. “Address to the Youth of Islam” is one of his beautiful poems.

No doubts that if it is a matter of poems and poetry, then Iqbal’s name is taken with great respect and it can also be said that poetry is incomplete without him. He was the king of poetry and the emperor of people’s hearts and will remain so on.

But, why do we remember him and learn his biography? Because his wisdom of writing cannot be found in any other one as well as it will not be dismissed that a visionary makes history. No matter how the world is advanced and moved on but the person who visions will never be forgotten as Aristotle, Quid-e-Azam, Abraham Lincoln, Sayad Zahoor Shah Hashmi, and the world is full of such endued people.

In conclusion, I just want to end that the poetry of Iqbal (may Allah have mercy on him) carries a couple of maturity and reality-based ideas, vision, and imaginations. Therefore, you are solicited to take out benefits from such an exemplary writer’s poetries and poems, and also I advise the youth of Pakistan that try to be visionary by choosing a clear goal and a set target so that you can succeed and that’s is what I believe.

PARVEZ MOULA BAKSH,

Lahore.