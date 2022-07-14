News Desk

Allegations against ECP: Record of Imran’s speeches sought

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday sought record of speeches by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in which former prime minister levelled allegations against the electoral body.

In a letter sent to the electronic media regulator, ECP sought the soft copy recording of addresses by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bhakkar and Layyah on July 12 and Khushab on July 13.

It also sought recording of statements by PTI leader and former provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan.

In his addresses during the public rallies ahead of the by-elections in Punjab, former prime minister Imran Khan is criticizing the ECP as he fears rigging in the scheduled elections.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI Chairman says Supreme Court verdict hurt greatly

National

Will not indulge in revenge politics like Imran Niazi, says Punjab CM

National

SC verdict on no-trust move exposes lies, propaganda of Imran: PM

National

ECP rejects Imran Khan, Shireen Mazari allegations

Islamabad

Govt challenges Imran Khan’s acquittal in Parliament attack case

National

Govt hails SC’s reasons for setting aside Qasim Suri’s controversial ruling; PTI highlights…

National

What were the remarks before the judgment and what had happened suddenly after the break? asked Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad

Court extends Moonis Elahi’s interim bail in money laundering case

National

PTI MNA Majeed Niazi, son booked for ‘torturing trader’ in Layyah

National

SC judgment in Qasim Suri ruling case ‘full of errors’: Fawad Ch

1 of 8,575

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More