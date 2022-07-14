Allegations against ECP: Record of Imran’s speeches sought

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday sought record of speeches by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in which former prime minister levelled allegations against the electoral body.

In a letter sent to the electronic media regulator, ECP sought the soft copy recording of addresses by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bhakkar and Layyah on July 12 and Khushab on July 13.

It also sought recording of statements by PTI leader and former provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan.

In his addresses during the public rallies ahead of the by-elections in Punjab, former prime minister Imran Khan is criticizing the ECP as he fears rigging in the scheduled elections.