Our Staff Reporter

APCA slates KP govt for pension deduction   

Mardan – All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) central general secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri on Wednesday strongly criticised the provincial government for pension deduction and approval of the law to give pension to one of the spouses.

Taling to media persons, he said: “The provincial government should deduct the expenses of the cabinet and members of the provincial assembly.” Aurangzeb Kashmiri claimed that the present government wants to abolish the pensions of the government employees through various manoeuvres.

He said the present provincial government has turned government employees and institutions into laboratories and in the cycle of making government institutions profitable, they have been led to loss and destruction.

He said that instead of giving relief to government employees the government has deprived them of pensions and other facilities.

He added that the provincial minister and members of provincial assembly have increased their salaries and other allowances while they are abolishing the pension and other allowances of government employees.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Mainstreaming of freelancers to help boost Pakistan’s economy

Business

Businessmen call on Miftah

Business

IT exports surge by 25.45 percent

Business

Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China

Business

Stock market gains 518 points

Business

Maize cultivation be started immediately

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.20 against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as oil, euro struggle on recession fears

Business

Rs113.89b being spent on reinforcement of gas transmission network

Business

Canada central bank hikes key interest rate from 1.5pc to 2.5pc

1 of 2,037

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More